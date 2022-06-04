Israel on brink of collapse: PM Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Israel is "facing a real test" as it is experiencing an unprecedented situation and teetering on the brink of its collapse, Press TV reported.

He pointed to chaos, repeated elections and the continued paralysis of Israeli administrations in recent years, adding that the Tel Aviv regime has reached one of the most difficult moments of its decline.

According to the survey published by the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom daily newspaper, at least 69% of settlers are worried and maintain that Israel’s future looks bleak.

Many scholars and writers have already pointed to the theory of “Collapse from Within” regarding the future of Israel, considering the three factors of economic crisis, poor security situation and social divisions.

There has been intense public anger in recent months in the Israeli-occupied territories over rising costs, after the price of both gasoline and electricity, as well as basic goods, went up.

