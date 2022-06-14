Eight ISIL leaders killed in Iraq airstrike

Iraqi Security Information Office announced in a statement that the Iraqi Joint Operations Command monitored a special operation carried out by Iraqi army forces in Saladin province, during which eight outstanding ISIL leaders were killed in their hideouts in Wādī Al-Tharthār, the western province of Saladin.

Joint Task Force, affiliated with the Joint Operations Command, provided important information to the Iraqi Air Force from hideouts of ISIL leaders, the statement added.

Iraqi security forces with the support of the Air Force launched special operations and managed to surround and clash with ISIL Takfiri terrorists in a way that all the terrorist leaders were killed during the airstrikes.

Remnant elements of ISIL are still active in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.

Iraqi security forces are constantly searching, cleansing and pursuing ISIL remnants throughout the country to annihilate the terrorist groups in Iraq.

MA/5514460