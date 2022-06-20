  1. World
Iraqi inteligence men kill ISILchieftain in Al-Anbar province

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The forces of the Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency killed an ISIL chieftain who was the group's self-proclaimed Emir of Al-Anbar province and three of his assistants on Sunday.

The Iraqi Federal intelligence agency said in a statement on Monday that the Iraq military forces killed the group's self-declared Emir of Al-Anbar and and three of his men in an operation in the Anbar Desert, Iraqi News Agnecy (INA) reported on Sunday.

While the ISIL chieftain and the other elements thought that the desert would have been a safe place for them, the Iraqi Federal Intelligence forces turned the desert into their graveyard, ?said the statement.

According to the statement, Iraqi intelligence forces ambushed the so-called Emir of Al Anbar named Abu Mansour, and three of his assistants and killed them.

This terrorist was responsible for targeting citizens on the Rutba international road in, while he also worked in several positions and used to travel between Iraq and Syria.

After nearly three and a half year of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

