United States to never get along well with Iran

The Speaker of Iran Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments in a ceremony held in Tehran to celebrate Imam Reza birthday and commemorate the demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Revolution revived Islam and the dignity of Muslims in an era when the liberal and humanist culture in the world was in control in the world," the parliament speaker said.

"The enemies have a problem with the Islamic Republic that has the spirit of the Islamic Revolution, and if this spirit was not in the Islamic Republic, they would not have a problem with us," Ghalibaf also said.

"Today, there are other countries in the world that are called as the Islamic Republic, but make alliances with the enemies, and therefore the enemies have no problem with them," he added.

He also noted that it is the Islamic Republic of Iran who can only bear the maximum pressures that the global arrogance has exercised, adding that any of these pressures has not been tolerated by any system other than the Islamic Republic.

The speaker also said that the Islamic Republic will use its both soft and hard power to keep and enhance its position on the international stage.

He added that on the path forwards, the United States is not expected to get along with Iran, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not compromise with anyone on its essence for which the Islamic Revolution occurred.

