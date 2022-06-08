Promoting coop. with Africa Iran foreign policy strategy: VP

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Zubairu Dada in Tehran on Wednesday evening, Mohammad Mokhber pointed to the significance of developing Iran’s relations with African countries and emphasized that deepening and promoting cooperation with the government and nations of African continents is of the important strategies of the foreign policy of 13th government under President Raeisi.

He then referred to the fifty-year history of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Abuja and stated that volume of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries is not acceptable as compared to the longstanding political relations between the two countries, so that Iran and Nigeria should take advantage of their potentials in order to boost their cooperation in all fields.

The two countries enjoy a wide range of investment and cooperation capacity in industrial, medical, pharmaceutical, science and technology, industrial, agricultural and production fields, Mokhber said, adding, “It is necessary to remove existing barriers ahead of cooperation between the two countries.”

Cooperation between private sectors of the two countries of Iran and Nigeria must be strengthened more than ever, he stressed.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, for his turn, pointed to the age-old history political relations between the two countries and stated that this brilliant historical relation can lead to a new political will in the field of development of cooperation in all fields.

Zubairu Dada emphasized serious determination of Abuja in line with promoting its relations with Tehran and said, “It is hoped that volume of bilateral trade and economic exchanges will be increased considerably in coming years.”

MA/5509773