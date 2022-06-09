Iran, Nigeria emphasize broadening bilateral economic ties

The 6th Iran-Nigeria Joint Economic Commission meeting was held on Wednesday evening in Tehran in the presence of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Fatemi Amin and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Zubairu Dada.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized on taking advantage of high potentials and capacities of bilateral relations in various political, economic and cultural fields to implement documents and Memoranda of Understanding inked between the two countries.

The Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, for his part, pointed to the importance of paying attention to the development of economic relations and trade with African countries, including Nigeria and stated that Iranian Foreign Ministry and its mission in Abuja are ready to expand all-out relations with this African country within the framework of the joint commission.

In this two-day meeting, documents of bilateral cooperation in various fields of culture, economy and technology, family, investment, education, air services, consulate, judiciary, geology and agriculture were signed and sealed by chairpersons of joint economic commission of the two countries.

A number of nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), in the fields of culture, economy and technology, oil cooperation, standards, mutual air and aviation services, agriculture, sports, youth and tourism, were signed by officials of the two countries.

