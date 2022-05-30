Iranian, Tajik presidents meet in Tehran (+VIDEO)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon who arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday afternoon, was officially welcomed by the Iranian President on Monday morning in the Saadabad Complex.

The two presidents of Iran and Tajikistan held a meeting after the official welcoming ceremony.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Tajik President was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Sunday at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

Rahmon's two-day visit took place at the official invitation of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi. During the visit, documents of cooperation in various fields will be signed by the officials of the two countries.

The visit comes after the Iranian President traveled to Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), during which 8 cooperation documents between Iran and Tajikistan were signed by the officials of the two countries. Also on that trip, after 15 years, Iran's application for full membership in the SCO was finally accepted.

ZZ/5502548