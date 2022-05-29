  1. Economy
Iran's access to oil revenues grows 60% compared to last year

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The Director General of Public Relations of the oil ministry said Sunday the return of oil revenues has increased by 60% this year as compared to last year.

Revenues from the exports of oil, gas condensate, natural gas, and petrochemical products in the first two months of this year of 1401 (beginning on March 21, 2022) have increased dramatically compared to the same period last year, said Ali Forouzandeh, Director General of Public Relations of the oil ministry on Sunday.

The official said that as the figures indicate, the rate of the return of the money from the oil-related products exports has increased by 60% during the first two months of this Iranian year.

