Oman to join Chabahar Agreement during Iran president's visit

Iran Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, is heading to Oman today at the head of a delegation in order to meet and negotiate on transportation relations with his Omani counterparts.

The negotiation agendas include strengthening maritime transport between Bandar Abbas Port in Iran and the Port of Al Suwaiq in Oman and establishing a passenger ship between Chabahar and Muscat.

The ministry's statement further quotes informed sources as reporting the signing a MoU for multimodal sea and road transport and Oman's joining to the trilateral Chabahar Agreement previously inked between Iran, India, and Afghanistan.

Easing traffic of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines in the Ports of Salalah and Sohar in Oman is among other topice on the agendas of the talks between Iranian and Omani officials.

In the air field, the two sides are expected to agree on the scheduled flights (rather than charter flights), diversification of Iran's aircraft fleets along Oman route, and launching Ramsar-Muscat flights.

Previously in February, Iran and Oman signed MoU during 19th meeting of Joint Economic Committee in order to promote economic ties and maritime trade through Chabahar Port, the ministry's statement also said, which is appeared on its official website.

KI