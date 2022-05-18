Iran eyes broadening trade-economic ties with Oman: TPO chief

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks on Tuesday evening in his meeting with the ambassador and staff of the economic and trade division of the Iranian Embassy to Muscat and stressed the serious determination of the 13th government to enhance trade and economic activities with Oman.

Referring to the identification of strategies for developing trade cooperation and the serious determination of the government to strengthen the trade infrastructures of Iran and Oman, especially in the field of transportation and banking, he said that supporting Iranian exporters would be upgraded with the correction of regulations of export incentives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Peyman-Pak pointed to his meeting with Omani Central Bank Governor and also his visit to Oman International Kitchen & Bathroom Exhibition (KBS 2022) and emphasized the importance of participation of Iranian traders in exhibitions held in Oman as one of the most significant ways to get more acquitted with Omani market.

Iran and Oman joint chamber of commerce can play a leading role in strengthening bilateral trade, he said, adding that TPOI will make its utmost efforts to launch online systems for further establishment of relations between Iranian and foreign economic activists.

