Tourist flights to be launched between Iran, Oman: min.

Rostam Ghasemi said on Sunday evening said that Iran and Oman will ink cooperation agreements in the road, rail and maritime fields following the visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday.

Agreements between Iran and Oman in the field of transportation include the launching of a passenger and cargo shipping line between the two countries, he said, adding that these agreements must be approved by members of the Iranian Parliament after being approved by the government.

He went on to say that constructive talks were held between Iranian and Omani officials with regard to the launching of air flights to transport Omani tourists to Iran’s tourist attraction centers.

Also, a combined sea-road transport line will be launched between Iran and Oman, based on which, Oman will join Ashgabat Agreement, Ghasemi added.

MA/5496669