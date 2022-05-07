Iran ready to use local currencies in trade with Indonesia

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Coordinator for Industry and Development, Rachmat Gobel in Tehran on Saturday.

Gobel said that his visit to Tehran aims to follow up on the agreements and understandings achieved between the officials of the two countries and stressed the importance of enhancing the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia as two important countries in two strategic geographical locations.

Referring to Iran's scientific and technological capabilities, the vice speaker also announced the Indonesian parliament's readiness to develop cooperation with Iran, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Referring to the friendly relations between Iran and Indonesia, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy explained the potential and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of nanotechnology, biotechnology, transit, rail network and mineral resources and energy and called for focusing on improving relations.

Safari further emphasized the possibility of increasing the volume of trade relations between the two countries and pointed to the Iranian port of Chabahar as an important and safe transit point for Indonesian exports and the possibility of increased exports to countries in the region, including Central Asia and the Caucasus through that Iranian port.

Safari also expressed Tehran's readiness to use local currencies in trade with Indonesia.

KI/5484105