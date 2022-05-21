Iranian oil minister meet Omani Energy minister in Muscat

Owji who has traveled to Oman at the head of a delegation on Friday met with the country's Energy Minister Al Rumhi to discuss the two countries' cooperation in various energy sectors.

His visit is in line with the Iranian president, who is scheduled to travel to Muscat on Monday at the official invitation of Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman.

A bilateral meeting with the Sultan of Oman, the signing of several cooperation documents, a meeting with Iranians living in Oman and a meeting with businessmen and economic activists in this country are among the president's one-day visit agenda.

ZZ/