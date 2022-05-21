Pres. Raeisi to visit Muscat on Monday

According to media sources, the meeting will be held at the official invitation of Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman.

During this visit, Raeisi will pursue the Iranian government's policy of expanding economic, political, and cultural interactions with neighboring countries.

On Saturday, the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peyman-Pak, who has traveled to Muscat, met with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion.

In this meeting, Peyman-Pak described Raeisi's trip to Oman as an opportunity and stressed that it could be very important and effective in developing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that economic and trade documents that pave the way for the development of economic and trade relations between Tehran and Muscat will be signed during the visit.

RHM/5495234