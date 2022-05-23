Iranian President meets Sultan of Oman in Muscat

Being officially welcomed by the Sultan of Oman, Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Muscat on Monday morning.

Raeisi's visit to Oman takes place at the invitation of the Sultan of Oman.

Before leaving Tehran for Muscat on Monday, the Iranian President said that Iran and Oman are determined to boost the level of political, economic, and trade relations.

From the beginning of this week, the Omani media widely covered President Raeisi's visit to Muscat and considered the 50-year-old strong relations between the two countries, especially in the turbulent Persian Gulf region, as a sign of the special relationship between the two countries in all fields.

