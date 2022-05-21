  1. Economy
Iran’s FDI growth in industrial sector hits 52% last year

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The total volume of foreign investment within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in mineral and industrial sector last year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) registered a 52.2 percent growth.

According to statistics, more than $3.7 billion worth of foreign investment was attracted in the country in the mining and mineral sector, showing a 52.2 percent hike as compared to the sale period of last year.

A number of 154 cases of foreign investment, valued at $3.758 billion, were approved in various mining, mineral and industrial sectors last year in 1400.

The statistics added that this volume of foreign investment in the industrial sector showed a 2.5 percent decline in terms of quantity as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to this report, a number of 158 cases of foreign investment, valued at $2.469 billion, were approved in the industrial and mineral sectors of the country in 1399.

