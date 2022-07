Iran’s export of minerals in this period registered a 7.6% increase as compared to the same period last year.

The country exported 13,717,000 tons of minerals from March 21 to June 22, registering a 0.2% hike as compared to the same period last year.

However, the exports of steel products recorded a 17% decrease in the first three months of the current year as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

