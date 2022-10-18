Iran's FDI in mining, industrial sector hits $382mn in H1

According to the statistical tables of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, a number of 73 cases of foreign investment, valued at $382.2 million, have been approved in the mining and industrial sector of the country.

Of the total 73 cases of foreign investment approved, 39 of which, valued at $285.8 million, are at the construction stage while the remaining 34 cases, valued at $96.6 million, are at the operation stage.

The maximum volume of foreign investment in the reported period has been made in the groups of production of wood and wooden products, valued at $123.2 million.

According to this report, the five countries of Afghanistan, China, Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have largely invested in industrial and mining sector of the country respectively.

The first five countries in terms of approved investment value are Afghanistan, China, Turkey, India and UAE.

Also, the highest number of investments in Iran was made by Afghanistan with 30 cases, followed by the UAE, Turkey, Iraq and China.

