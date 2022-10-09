Investment in Iran's industry, mining witnesses 6% growth

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the number of 52 foreign investments, valued at $131.5 million, has been approved in the mining and industrial sector in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 23), showing a 6.1% growth in weight and 66% decline in value.

In the reported period, the volume of foreign investment approved in the industrial, mineral and trade sectors stood at 84%, 10% and 6% respectively.

Therefore, industrial sector accounted for the maximum volume of foreign investment in the first four months of the current year.

Turkey, India, Afghanistan, China and Germany invested in the Iranian industry and the mining sectors the most, respectively the report added.

