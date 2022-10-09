  1. Economy
Oct 9, 2022, 7:30 PM

Investment in Iran's industry, mining witnesses 6% growth

Investment in Iran's industry, mining witnesses 6% growth

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Statistics show that the volume of foreign investment approved in the mining and industrial sector in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2022) has registered a 6% growth as compared to last year.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the number of 52 foreign investments, valued at $131.5 million, has been approved in the mining and industrial sector in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 23), showing a 6.1% growth in weight and 66% decline in value.

In the reported period, the volume of foreign investment approved in the industrial, mineral and trade sectors stood at 84%, 10% and 6% respectively.

Therefore, industrial sector accounted for the maximum volume of foreign investment in the first four months of the current year.

Turkey, India, Afghanistan, China and Germany invested in the Iranian industry and the mining sectors the most, respectively the report added.

MA/FNA14010716000298

News Code 192234
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192234/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News