Iran’s FDI at 18.6% growth in 2021

Regarding the situation of foreign investment worldwide, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Iran reached $1.425 billion in 2021, showing an $83 million hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

This is while that foreign investment in Iran in 2020, 2019, and 2018 registered an 11, 4.36, and 30 percent decline respectively.

The trend of foreign investment in Iran in the past decade has witnessed a declining trend, the report added.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, $582.1 trillion was invested worldwide within the framework of FDI in 2021, showing considerable growth as compared to a year earlier.

