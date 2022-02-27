FDI in industrial sector hits about 136% growth in 10 months

According to statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, total foreign investment within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 10 months of the current year showed a 135.9 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Figures of the Industry Ministry indicated that 129 projects under foreign investment, valued at $3.485 billion, were approved in the mining and industrial sector of the country, showing a 24 percent growth in terms of quantity.

This is while 104 projects under FDI, valued at $1.477 billion, had been approved in the first 10 months of the previous year.

