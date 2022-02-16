UAE invests $300mn in Iran under FDI in 13th govt.: TPOI

Alireza Peyman-Pak said on Wednesday, “With the coordination made, we will dispatch commercial and economic envoys to 30 countries of the world including the United Arab Emirates.”

He pointed to the key role of the private sector in materializing most objectives of economic activities of the country and called on private sector activists to help the Organization in line with spurring exports.

Turning to his recent visit to the UAE for supporting Iranian traders and merchants, he stated, “Constructive talks were held with chief Emirati companies to solve shipping transport problems and financial transactions in a way that Emirati side vowed to resolve problems facing Iranian traders in this field.”

With the interaction made, Iran managed to attract $300 million investment of Emirati companies in the country within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment in the current administration, he said, adding that these projects invested by Emirati companies in Iran will be put into operation within the next four to five months.

MA/5425893