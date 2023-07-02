Iran attracted 1.5 bn foreign direct investmement in 2022

Figures released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) recently showed that Iran recorded 5% growth in attracting foreign direct investment last year (2022).

Statistics published by UNCTAD show that Iran attracted $1.5 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI ) in 2022, while it invested $100 million in other countries.

In 2021, the amount of foreign direct investment in Iran grew by 6%. From 2018 to 2020, the attraction of foreign direct investment in Iran witnessed a downward trend. But when President Raeisi administration assumed office in the middle of August 2021 the trend was reversed and Iran witnessed an increase in foreign direct investment again.

In 2017, Iran attracted more than $5.19 billion worth of foreign direct investment, while the figure decreased to $2.3 billion in 2018, to $1.5 billion in 2019, and to $1.3 billion in 2020. . But in 2021, the amount of foreign direct investment was recorded to be $1.425 billion while in 2022, the figure increased to $1.5 billion.

According to this report, in 2022, Iran also invested $100 million in foreign direct investment in other countries, while the figure was $82 million for the year before (2021).

Iran recorded a 5% growth in foreign direct investment in 2022 while the global rate of foreign investment decreased by 13% during that year and was recorded to be $1,294 billion.

Iran ranked 79th on the list of countries that attracted foreign investment in 2022.

