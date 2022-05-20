US Senate approves $40bn aid to Ukraine

The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest US aid package for Ukraine to date, according to Reuters.

This comes three weeks after Joe Biden requested a smaller $33bn version.

The bill will be sent to the White House for US President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

MP/PR