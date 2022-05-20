  1. Politics
May 20, 2022, 10:15 AM

US Senate approves $40bn aid to Ukraine

US Senate approves $40bn aid to Ukraine

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The US Senate overwhelmingly approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine on Thursday.

The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest US aid package for Ukraine to date, according to Reuters.

This comes three weeks after Joe Biden requested a smaller $33bn version.

The bill will be sent to the White House for US President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

MP/PR

News Code 186982
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186982/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News