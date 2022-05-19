Lavrov, Amir-Abdollahian discuss JCPOA, Ukraine

Issuing a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a telephone conversation with their Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The main focus of this telephone conversation was key issues in bilateral relations, as well as the prospect of resuming full implementation of JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program, said the statement.

"In addition, the two sides exchanged views on important international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the text of the revival of JCPOA is fully prepared, saying that some political issues remained.

"Russia agrees with the existing text of the agreement," he said. "If political decisions are made, the deal can be revived in the next few days."

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

