Russian naval ships practice missile fire off Pacific coast

"Pursuant to the scenario of the tactical exercise, the crews of the combat ships practised measures stage by stage to repulse an enemy air attack by missile fire from the Osa-M air defense system, set up aerosol-cloud camouflage and generate electronic interference, following which they performed a series of artillery firings from the AK-176, AK-630 guns against aerial and naval targets," he said, TASS reported.

The missile corvettes Inei and Smerch operated as part of a naval strike group. The drills were held at the naval training range in the Avacha Bay of the Pacific Ocean, the spokesman added.

Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation provided support for the operation of the tactical naval group during the maneuvers, he said.

"Following the results of the exercise of the naval strike group, the command assessed its operations as successful and all the targets were hit during the firings," the spokesman said.

