Russia halts gas supplies to Finland

Russia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to neighboring Finland, the Finnish gas system operator said, the latest escalation of an energy payments disputes with Western nations.

“Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped,” Gasgrid Finland said in a statement.

Ria news agency said the supply was cut off as scheduled at 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Finland has been refusing to pay for its supplies in roubles. But it also follows an announcement that Finland will apply for Nato membership.

Despite its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia continues to supply gas to many European countries.

After Western powers sanctioned Russia over the situation in Ukraine, Russia said "unfriendly" countries must pay for gas using the Russian currency.

