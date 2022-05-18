Kremlin says Ukraine 'lacks will' to continue peace talks

"Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Barron's.

On Tuesday, Kyiv's lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said that talks with Moscow were "on hold" after being held regularly in the earlier stages of the conflict but without substantial results.

Kremlin also said that it doesn’t know about the ongoing trial of Vadim Shishimarin, who’s purported to be a captured Russian soldier and is accused of killing an unarmed civilian in the north-eastern Sumy region.

"We still have no information. And the ability to provide assistance due to the lack of our diplomatic mission there is also very limited," Peskov said.

He also said that many such cases reported by Ukraine are "simply fake or staged".

MP/PR