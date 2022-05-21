UK wants to arm Moldova claiming to protect it from Russia

She claimed in an interview with The Telegraph that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to create a "greater Russia" even though his invasion of Ukraine had failed to achieve quick success.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the southwest, is not a member of the NATO alliance.

Truss said talks were taking place to make sure that Moldova's defences could deter any future attack.

"I would want to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies," she told The Telegraph.

"Putin has been absolutely clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia. And just because his attempts to take Kyiv weren't successful doesn't mean he's abandoned those ambitions," she claimed.

According to Reuters, if Truss's plans are adopted, NATO members would provide modern weaponry to Moldova, replacing its Soviet-era equipment, and will train soldiers on how to use it.

ZZ/PR