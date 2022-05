Raeisi offered his condolences to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates and wished divine forgiveness for the late UAE ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ruler of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on Friday.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.

