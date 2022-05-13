"If US makes a political decision, agreement within reach"

"Following my contacts w/@JosepBorrellF, Mr. Mora's visit & his talks w/ Mr. Bagheri were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister, said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA, left Iran last night (Thursday night) after holding talks in Tehran including with the top Iranian negotiator in the Vienna talks deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

"A good and reliable outcome is within reach if the US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments," the top Iranian diplomat added in his today's tweet.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the sanctions.

Iran has said that it is in no hurry to reach an agreement with the West until the remaining issues left in the talks, which have to do with the sanctions, are resolved.

