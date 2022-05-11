  1. Politics
May 11, 2022, 11:32 AM

Emir of Qatar set to visit Tehran tomorrow

Emir of Qatar set to visit Tehran tomorrow

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Emir of Qatar will pay a one-day visit to Tehran on Thursday at the invitation of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar will pay a visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi.

Bilateral talks and consultations between the high-ranking Iranian and Qatari delegations, as well as holding a joint press conference between President Raiesi and the Emir of Qatar are among the plans for this one-day visit.

Earlier on February 21, President Ebrahim Raiesi attended the 6th Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha at the official invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

During this visit to Qatar, 14 cooperation documents in different political, economic, cultural, and sports fields were signed between the two countries.

RHM/5487219

News Code 186666
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186666/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News