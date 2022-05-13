Abu Akleh's assassination aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

"Targeted assassination of #ShireenAbuAqla, aimed at covering up crimes of the forged Israeli regime," the top Iranian diplomat said in reference to the killing of the Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank in the occupied lands of Palestine in Jenin by the Israeli regime security forces on Wednesday.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, the assassination "illustrates the occupiers’ fear of global awareness of their cruelties & realities in Palestine."

He went on to reiterate that "Palestine is alive & occupation fades away," while calling for the Israeli regime’s impunity to end.

KI/5488471