  1. Politics
May 13, 2022, 8:52 AM

Iran FM:

Abu Akleh's assassination aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

Abu Akleh's assassination aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Israeli regime sought to cover up its crimes by the recent assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"Targeted assassination of #ShireenAbuAqla, aimed at covering up crimes of the forged Israeli regime," the top Iranian diplomat said in reference to the killing of the Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank in the occupied lands of Palestine in Jenin by the Israeli regime security forces on Wednesday.

Abu Akleh's assassination aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

According to Amir-Abdollahian, the assassination "illustrates the occupiers’ fear of global awareness of their cruelties & realities in Palestine."

He went on to reiterate that "Palestine is alive & occupation fades away," while calling for the Israeli regime’s impunity to end.

KI/5488471

News Code 186708
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186708/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News