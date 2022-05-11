New Zealand sanctions 8 Russian citizens, enterprises

The new round of sanctions will target eight Russian companies and people, TASS reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry website, the new sanctions cover the Russian General Staff Main Directorate’s 85th Main Special Service Center, the "Main Center of Special Technologies", and the Internet Research Agency.

The sanctions also cover Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, General Staff Main Directorate head Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Krasnaya Zvezda CEO Alexey Pimanov, NewsFront news agency co-founder Mikhail Sinelin and VGTRK CEO Oleg Dobrodeyev.

Currently, New Zealand has sanctioned over 650 Russian citizens, including President Vladimir Putin, State Duma deputies and 55 largest Russian companies.

