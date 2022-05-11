  1. World
  2. Eurasia
May 11, 2022, 7:19 PM

New Zealand sanctions 8 Russian citizens, enterprises

New Zealand sanctions 8 Russian citizens, enterprises

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Foreign Minister of New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta announced new sanctions on s number of Russian citizens and enterprises over the situation in Ukraine.

The new round of sanctions will target eight Russian companies and people, TASS reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry website, the new sanctions cover the Russian General Staff Main Directorate’s 85th Main Special Service Center, the "Main Center of Special Technologies", and the Internet Research Agency.

The sanctions also cover Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, General Staff Main Directorate head Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Krasnaya Zvezda CEO Alexey Pimanov, NewsFront news agency co-founder Mikhail Sinelin and VGTRK CEO Oleg Dobrodeyev.

Currently, New Zealand has sanctioned over 650 Russian citizens, including President Vladimir Putin, State Duma deputies and 55 largest Russian companies.

MP/PR

News Code 186671
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186671/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News