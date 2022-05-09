Russian envoy hails Iran leadership for stance on Ukraine

  1. Politics
May 9, 2022, 2:40 PM

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Paying a visit to the Vank Cathedral of Isfahan province, the Russian envoy to Tehran expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for a balanced and objective position on the current situation around Ukraine.

'The Russian Ambassador explained in detail the goals and tasks of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and also expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for a balanced and objective position on the current situation around Ukraine," the Russian embassy in Iran wrote in its Twitter account.

Russian ambassador made the remarks during a visit to Vank Cathedral of Isfahan province.

According to his Twitter account, Jagaryan has also met and held talks with Archbishop Sipan Kashdzhiyan on the visit.

