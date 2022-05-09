Austria rejects sanctions on Russian gas, NATO membership

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg explained that imposing an embargo on Russian gas in Austria would require more time and preparations. “I wish the situation was different, but we are dependent on Russian gas,” he added, according to media reports on Monday.

The minister firmly denied that Austria had any interest in joining NATO or even discussing such a move. “Austria is a neutral country in the military sense, but it was never politically neutral.”

Schallenberg added that the country’s military budget would still be increased and “European architecture of security would be integrated,” the minister stressed.

MA/PR