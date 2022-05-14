Putin discusses Ukraine operation with Security Council

"Along with ongoing issues, Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu informed the participants about the progress of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reported.

"[The participants] had an exchange of opinions regarding the decision of Finland and Sweden to join NATO and the threats for Russia’s security it causes," Peskov noted.

"They also touched upon a number of issues within the context of the upcoming CSTO Summit Monday," the spokesman added.

The meeting was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Security Council Deputy head Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Administration head Anton Vayno, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative on environmental protection, ecology and transportation Sergey Ivanov.

