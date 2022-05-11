Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe: report

He said that he regretted that the United Nations has missed an opportunity to reach a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

According to Lavrov, unfortunately, the UN Secretariat, including its secretary general, after seven years of blatant sabotage of the Kyiv against UN Security Council Resolution 2202, which is the Minsk agreement on the settlement of Eastern Ukraine approved, did not react and missed the opportunity to reach a political agreement.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Omani counterpart in Muscat, senior Russian diplomat stressed that the United Nations should ask Kyiv officials to stop withdrawal of civilians from the area of military operations in Ukraine.

"Given the interest shown by Antonio Guterres [UN Secretary-General], we advised him to first submit his request to Kyiv authorities and ask them not to prevent civilians from leaving the area of military operations," Lavrov said.

"If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do not want that at all," Lavrov said, Reuters reported.

"But I draw your attention to the fact that it is the West that is constantly and persistently saying that in this situation, it is necessary to defeat Russia. Draw your own conclusions."

In a new statement on Ukraine war on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that there is no possibility of stability and a ceasefire in the country at this time.

