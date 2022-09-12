Iran, New Zealand FMs discuss ties, regional devlopments

The top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held an online meeting with Nanaia Mahuta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand on Monday afternoon.

Referring to the trend of friendly relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdullahian welcomed the holding of the joint political and economic commission and expressed hope that holding that meeting would be an effective step to materialize the existing capacities and potentials in bilateral relations in various fields.

Referring to the continuation of the danger of the Covid-19 pandemic and the production of various vaccines in Iran, the minister considered joint scientific cooperation in that field as one of the effective potentials of both relations to develop their relations.

Regarding Afghanistan, he considered the formation of an inclusive government with the strong participation of all ethnic groups as one of the necessary grounds for the establishment of peace and stability in that country.

He said Iran has sheltered more than 4.5 million Afghan refugees and called for the international community and New Zealand's help to handle the great number of Afghan refugees.

The Foreign Minister of New Zealand, for her part, pointed to the friendly relations between the two countries and considered holding a joint political and economic commission of the two countries in the near future as an important opportunity.

Nanaia Mahuta praised the humanitarian approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accepting millions of Afghan refugees and emphasized her country's support for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and for helping refugees.

She appreciated Iran's assistance to transfer a number of Afghan forces related to New Zealand. Referring to the important position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Foreign Minister of New Zealand emphasized the development of cooperation as far as possible.

MNA/Spox