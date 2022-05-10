"Neighbourliness Iran's strategic policy rather than tactic"

The Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Qatar's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) within the framework of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee in Tehran on Tuesday.

Bagheri said in the meeting that Iran pursues neighborliness as a strategy rather than a tactic. He called for regional integration and said that regional interests overlap national interests.

The deputy Iranian foreign minister also expressed his dissatisfaction with the low level of Iran-Qatar bilateral ties and called for enhancing them using all capacities and potentials.

Qatar's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for his part, pointed to the recent successful visit of the Iranian President and his accompanying delegation to Doha and the forthcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran and the formation of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee and said that the relations between the two countries are broad and deep.

Al Hammadi said that bilateral cooperation and conducting regional political consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a "surplus-value" for achieving peace and stability in the region.

He pointed to the history of strong relations between the people of Iran and Qatar at various levels which dates back to the time before the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and added that the bilateral relations between the two nations are such deep-rooted that no incident could undermine them throughout history and that those relations can be used as a role-model for expanding regional integration.

He further thanked Iran for assisting Qatar during the PGCC embargo.

The Qatari diplomat also emphasized strengthening the element of regional talks to eliminate problems and facilitate cooperation between the two countries and announced that the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Iran to Doha are being seriously followed up on by the Qatari side.

At the end of the meeting, the document of the first meeting of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee was signed by the two diplomats.

