Raeisi reportedly to visit Oman, UAE soon

The London-based Qatari newspaper 'The New Arab' reported on Monday evening that Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will pay visits to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The newspaper quoted informed Iranian sources as saying that a trip to Oman and the UAE is on the Iranian president's agenda.

The report, which did not mention the sources, said Raeisi's visit to Muscat would take place "soon" in response to a previous invitation from the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

However, 'The New Arab' stated that the Iranian president had received invitations to visit Abu Tubi; But this trip is not planned at the present time and will be done "on time".

Meanwhile, in a recent telephone conversation with the President of Iran, the Sultan of Oman congratulated him on Eid al-Fitr and invited him to visit Muscat.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a weekly press conference announced the imminent visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran.

