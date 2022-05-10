Visiting Qatari diplomat meets with FM Amir-Abdollahian

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollaian received on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Qatar's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The Qatari diplomat is in Tehran to hold the first meeting of Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee at the invitation of the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

The meeting between Bagheri Kani and Al Hammadi within the framework of the newly formed Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee was held earlier on Tuesday.

During the meeting between the Iranian foreign minister and Qatar's Al Hammadi, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest between the two countries were discussed.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to implement the agreements reached signed between the two countries during the recent visit of the Iranian President to Doha.

KI