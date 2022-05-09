Iran urges US to compensate damages incurred to Iranians

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a host of questions put forward by journalists.

Negotiations between Iran, P4+1 continued incessantly

In response to a question about the visit of Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and Coordinator of Vienna talks Enrique Mora, he said that negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany have continued incessantly in Vienna.

Iran's rights under JCPOA must fully be protected and "we will not allow components of Trump's maximum pressure cause to ditch JCPOA", he added, saying that there was a pause in Vienna talks for short period but the exchange of messages has been made through EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that Mora’s visit to Iran will be done after telephone contact between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

He added that Mora will also hold bilateral talks with Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran, saying that Mora's presence in Iran shows that “we have continued to pursue the talks in the right direction that needs to be done.”

If the United States compensates for the damages incurred to the Iranian people, “we are ready to return to Vienna shortly after the visit of Mora to the country.” however, Mora's Iran visit will put these talks on the right track, Khatibzadeh said.

Bashar al-Assad's visit turning point in Iran-Syria relations

He then pointed to the visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who arrived in Iran at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

Upon his arrival, the Syrian President met and held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, he said, adding that visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, he said, adding that a trilateral meeting was held between foreign ministers of the two countries and also Iranian Roads Minister Rostam Ghasemi as Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission.

It is hoped that Bashar al-Assad’s visit to Iran would help further strengthen bilateral ties between Iran and Syria, he emphasized.

Emir of Qatar to visit Iran soon

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh pointed to the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran and said that this visit will be done in the very near future.

It is scheduled that Iranian and Qatari officials will hold bilateral talks over the issues of mutual interest, he said, adding that the Iranian President will travel to one of the Persian Gulf littoral states after the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran.

Iran-Saudi Arabia talks underway but nothing special has happened

He then referred to the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad and said that no significant change has happened since the latest round of talks held in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and any new information will be announced.

Iran wants Ukraine-Russia peace talks to produce positive results

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the conflict between the two countries would end peacefully through negotiations.

