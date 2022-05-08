Qatar's emir to visit Iran, Europe next week: report

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, ruler of one of the world's top natural gas exporters, will visit Iran and then head on an "extensive visit to the EU and UK", a source told Reuters who wanted to be anonymous as the trip has yet to be officially announced.

A key focus of discussions is the nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1, as well as liquefied natural gas and energy security on the European leg of the trip.

Iranian media reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir would travel to Iran to bolster ties but did not give an exact date or further details, according to Reuters.

Germany and other European countries have sought to boost energy ties with Qatar as they seek alternatives to Russian gas amid supply fears and rising prices in light of the Ukraine conflict.

KI/PR