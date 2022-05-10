20 Afghan investors receive Iran's residency

Alireza Bikdeli, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs said during the ceremony that the existence of religious, cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and its neighbors paves the way for strengthening the relations among them.

He added that the Ministry of Interior is identifying foreign nationals, and under the plan, efforts will be made to identify elites and use their capacities and talents.

According to the neighborliness policy discourse of the Islamic Republic of Iran, efforts to engage comprehensively with neighbors are on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that serious support is provided for increasing the productivity and activities of successful foreign investors and entrepreneurs in Iran.

