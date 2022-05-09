  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar to hold 1st session of joint political committee

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Doha Hamidreza Dehghani Hamidreza Dehghani said that the first session of the Iran-Qatar joint political committee will be held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The session will be chared by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and the Qatari foreign ministry secretary-general Dr. Ahmed bin Hassen Al Hammadi, Dehghani wrote in a tweet.

The committee was formed after the foreign ministries of Iran and Qatar signed a joint political cooperation agreement during President Raeisi's recent visit to Qatar.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to visit Iran soon to discuss political and economic agreements reached between the two countries during Raeisi's visit to Doha.

