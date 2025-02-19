  1. Politics
Emir of Qatar departs for Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left Doha for Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Iran's Ambassador to Doha, Ali Saleh-Abadi, announced that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Tehran would be in line with the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

There are favorable prospects for developing cooperation between Tehran and Doha, he added.

Qatar has played a key mediating role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and maintains strong relations with Iran. Tehran, which supported Doha during the Arab nations' blockade against Qatar, has consistently maintained dynamic diplomatic ties with the Persian Gulf littoral state.

