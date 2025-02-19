Iran updates operational plans to counter enemies

Speaking at the fourth international gathering of Mahdavi activists in Tehran on Tuesday morning, Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi referred to the recent statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the necessity of preparedness against the enemies.

General Mousavi emphasized that the Leader stated that if enemies carry out their threats, Iran will respond in kind; if they attack the security of the nation, Iran will also attack their security.

This was a clear command for us, and commanders have updated their plans to execute this directive, and we are now fully prepared to act, he said.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in honor of the blood of 200,000 martyrs of its land and over 50,000 martyrs from Gaza, has sworn to fight against US domination until the end.

He also asserted that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to confront bullies.

He added that over the past 46 years, Iran's enemies have tried with all their power to stop, destroy, slow down, and divert the Revolution, but the Iranian nation has proudly and successfully overcome all these conspiracies.

