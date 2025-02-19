White House labels Zelensky ‘short-sighted’

The proposal was reportedly a key topic of Zelensky’s recent talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference, RT reported.

US President Donald Trump has recently demanded the “equivalent of $500 billion worth of rare earth” from Ukraine in exchange for what he estimates to be “more than $300 billion” that Washington has provided to Kyiv in various forms of aid during its conflict with Moscow. However, Zelensky has pushed back, stating that he seeks a mutually beneficial “partnership” rather than simply handing over Ukraine’s natural resources.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told the AP on Monday that “Zelensky is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump administration has presented to Ukraine.”

Zelensky told the outlet over the weekend that he had blocked Ukrainian ministers from signing “a relevant agreement” because, in his view, “it is not ready to protect us, our interest.”

The proposal was introduced during US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s visit to Kyiv last week.

SD/