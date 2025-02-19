"Our hands are on the trigger," IRGC commander warns

With full combat readiness, Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander declared that the destruction of Israel is imminent.

“the US can’t do a thing," he reiterated the words of Imam Khomeini, stating that the US remains powerless against Iran’s strength.

Declaring absolute readiness, he vowed that Iran would bring an end to the Zionist regime.

He stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully ready to destroy any aggressor entity at the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MP/Alalam channel